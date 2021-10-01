Backstage News On WWE’s Draft Plans

WWE officials are reportedly keeping tight-lipped on plans for the WWE Draft, which begins on tonight’s SmackDown and wraps on Monday’s RAW.

It was noted by Fightful Select that talent across the WWE rosters have not been given any details about the Draft, and if they’ve will move accordingly. In 2020 one talent was able to learn of some planned moves, and clued in some of the other wrestlers ahead of time, so there were leaks.

As of the middle of this week, top names on all three brands had no idea where they were supposed to end up in the Draft. One top name said they expected it would be about how it usually is, with talent not knowing until late in the day or when the picks are announced. It was also noted that some stuck in NXT limbo between the main roster were not told where they’d be drafted to, or if they’d even be drafted.

It was also noted that people in WWE Talent Relations were not aware of Draft picks as of Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.