Backstage News On WWE’s Early Creative Plans For WrestleMania 43

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that plans for WWE WrestleMania 43, set for April 2027, are beginning to take shape. According to sources, a highly anticipated matchup is currently Oba Femi versus Roman Reigns, which many within the company view as a potential main event.

Additionally, there is optimism about a strong focus on Rhea Ripley in the women’s division, provided she recovers from the knee injury she sustained at WWE Clash in Italy in late May.

The report also mentioned that Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are expected to play significant roles in the event. There is speculation that WWE might revisit the matchup between Punk and Rhodes as another top-billed match. It’s important to note that this is purely speculation based on one source’s insights and does not indicate any confirmed plans.

WWE WrestleMania 43 is tentatively scheduled for April 10th and 11th, 2027, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, although the date has not yet been officially announced by WWE.