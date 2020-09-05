Backstage News On WWE’s Edict On 3rd Party Platforms

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is cracking down on WWE Superstars using third party platforms, such as Cameo and Twitch. It’s possible that WWE is trying to work out a brand deal with those platforms with Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noting the following:

“I am told that a WWE Twitch channel or a WWE Cameo account, where you would request the talent you would like to speak to, are currently under consideration. This however would remove a direct line of income to the talent, who would instead get a limited cut of the action as it were.”

I've reached out for more information about the rumoured #WWE edict for superstars to cease working with third parties. I'll write up what I learn tomorrow but thus far the key quote is "close to being openly at war with a top star." — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 4, 2020

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also addressed the situation:

“I can tell you the talent doesn’t really know exactly, but I think that they know they got to get off Twitch and Cameo. I don’t think YouTube, I know people who don’t think YouTube, but it has not been completely explained what this means to them. My first thought just from what I heard that WWE probably wants to make a deal and individual deals undercut the team deal and so they want to make exclusive deals and if guys and women have their own deals then it’s not exclusive. That’s what I assume it is, I’m still waiting to hear back from WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)