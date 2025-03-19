Backstage News On WWE’s European Tryout

A promising name has emerged for WWE’s upcoming European tryouts, scheduled for late March. This event provides a significant opportunity for top European talent to showcase their abilities and potentially secure a WWE contract.

One confirmed participant is Spanish wrestler Zozaya. He previously appeared as an extra during WWE’s SmackDown event in Barcelona and also worked in a similar capacity for AEW at All In 2024. Additionally, Zozaya recently received high praise from Axiom (formerly A-Kid) during last week’s Lucha Rebelion event.

While no other names have been officially confirmed yet, sources indicate that multiple talents have received invitations to the tryout, hinting at a strong pool of European prospects looking to make an impression on WWE scouts.