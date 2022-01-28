Backstage News On WWE’s Feelings On LA Knight and Other NXT 2.0 Stars Potential

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided updates on how WWE feels about the potential of certain stars from the NXT 2.0 brand:

– Management is said to be “very high” on the Creed brothers with there being internal comparisons made between Julius and a young Kurt Angle. Meltzer wrote that “the idea internally is that both will at some point be Wrestlemania headliners which is the internal term used for big guys that they think have potential is that they can be Wrestlemania headliners.”

– Officials are said to be “very high right now” on LA Knight and he was initially slated for a main roster spot in the spring but that process could be sped up. As previously noted, WWE uploaded a video of Knight having a backstage confrontation with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

– Meltzer noted that WWE is high on Von Wagner and Xyon Quinn “based on their look and size and are very forgiving of their inexperience in the ring hoping they will pick things up in time.”