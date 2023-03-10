Backstage News On WWE’s Future Plans For Trish Stratus And Becky Lynch

WWE officially announced Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) in a six-woman tag team match for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on Monday’s episode of Raw.

This comes after Lita and Lynch defeated Damage CTRL with assistance from Stratus to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Additionally, WWE intends for the Women’s Tag Team Titles to be up for grabs at Mania. Click here to learn more about those spoiler plans.

It appears that Stratus will remain with WWE for the foreseeable future as the company is reportedly arranging a match for her at this year’s SummerSlam, which will take place on August 5 at Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Michigan.

The idea is for Stratus to turn heel and start a feud with Lynch, which will eventually result in a match at the upcoming PLE, according to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter. This account has broken previous stories in the past, such as being the first to report that Lita was coming back and confirming reports regarding plans for Stratus.

The account stated, “The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.”

Stratus will compete for the first time since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019 at WrestleMania 39.

