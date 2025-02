WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE saw a new faction debut and attack both NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom and NXT Champion Oba Femi. They also appeared on NXT last Tuesday and attacked Robert Stone.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the group, which consists of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin, aims to recreate The Shield, which is why they did a four-man Shield powerbomb on Femi.