Backstage News on WWE’s Intentions for World Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38

In a match against Riddle this Friday on SmackDown, unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first title defense since WWE WrestleMania 38. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer discusses the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ forthcoming schedule on the newest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“The only time Reigns is going to be on RAW is the RAW from Madison Square Garden. That’s his only RAW booking, the only time the champion will be on RAW pretty much the whole summer.”

The following is what WrestleVotes had to say regarding the decision to unify the world titles:

“According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly. …maybe that wasn’t the best decision.”