Backstage News on WWE’s Interest Another NJPW Star

Tama Tonga’s pro wrestling career has options now that WWE is interested in the long-time New Japan Pro Wrestling talent.

Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17 from the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. Tonga won the title after Anderson completed his obligations with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has expressed interest in Tonga internally. The interest in possibly bringing in Tonga, according to the report, isn’t new, as word spread through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Tonga turned down a WWE offer seven years ago in order to stay with NJPW and team with his brother Tanga Loa. Since then, the two have remained in NJPW, while several former Bullet Club stablemates have moved on to WWE.

According to NJPW sources, despite winning the title, Tonga’s contract with New Japan will expire in a matter of weeks.

WWE is interested in Tama Tonga’s brother, Hikuleo, as PWMania.com previously reported. Tama wrestled in the United States for Impact Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW Strong in addition to NJPW. Tama and Hikuleo Tonga are the sons of WWE legend Haku.