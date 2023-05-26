Backstage News On WWE’s Interest In A Top Free Agent And NJPW Star

When Triple H took over main roster creative from Vince McMahon last year, he signed new talent and brought back a number of wrestlers who had previously left the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there haven’t been any notable signings since McMahon returned in January to look into selling the company. They had been in negotiations with Jay White, who ultimately decided to sign with AEW opposed to WWE after those negotiations came to a halt. However, that appears to be shifting.

WWE is interested in signing Richard Holliday, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They’re also still interested in Tama Tonga from NJPW.

Meltzer wrote, “I don’t know if they will be signed but there has been talk internally in WWE of late about Richard Holliday because of the story of his beating cancer and in Tama Tonga, who there has been talk about for some time.”

Holliday revealed in December that he’d been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September. Early this month, he overcame it and declared himself in remission. On July 8, the former MLW superstar will make his promotional debut for GCW.

The WWE has been keeping an eye on Tonga for a while. He was recently defeated by David Finlay for the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.