Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match

Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan.

According to Fightful Select, creative plans for Kross and Scarlett were made well before Friday, and Scarlett was never informed of a planned match. According to one source, “her being in a match would have been a surprise to her.” It was either an internal error or a nixed pitch that was done well before Friday.

Scarlett hasn’t wrestled since being reintroduced to WWE. Her most recent MLW match was in the summer. She worked a dark match last year when WWE returned to live touring after having never worked a main roster or NXT match other than a squash match in years.