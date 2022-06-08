Backstage News On WWE’s Involvement With New Vice TV Show

Vice TV is developing a new series that will be very different from Dark Side of the Ring.

After three seasons, Dark Side of the Ring is currently on hold. Several of individuals featured on the show, including Jim Ross, who vowed never to work on the show again, accused Vice TV of a toxic environment and deliberate editing.

According to reports, Dark Side creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are involved with the new project, which will have a much softer, “sanitized” tone.

WWE will be “heavily involved” with the show, which will be similar to “campfire talks” about the glory days of wrestling. Vice TV hopes to premiere the show in September.

Steve Austin recently took part in the show’s filming in Los Angeles. Additional WWE legends are also set to appear in the show.