Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction

Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.

The debut of Bayley’s faction at SummerSlam was put together “last minute,” according to Dakota Kai on WWE’s The Bump. Kai did not arrive in Nashville until the night before when she was “kept under the cover of darkness from everyone backstage inside a bus,” according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Despite the fact that Bayley had been anticipated to attend SummerSlam prior to Triple H taking over as director of creative, Johnson revealed today that there were no concrete plans for her to appear on the event. He said, “prior to the new creative regime of Triple H coming into effect, there were no concrete plans for her to actually appear on the PPV.”

The report indicates that the decision to form the faction was made when Triple H took over the role of head of creative on July 25.

WWE filed a trademark for Io Shirai’s new ring name of Iyo Sky on July 31st, the day after SummerSlam.

After Summerslam, Bayley quoted song lyrics from Janet Jackson:

“This is a story about control

My control

Control of what I say

Control of what I do

And this time, I'm gonna do it my way

I hope you enjoy this as much as I do

Are we ready?

I am

'Cause it's all about control

And I've got lots of it” – @JanetJackson @WWE — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022

