Backstage News on WWE’s Main Roster Plans For Toxic Attraction Without Mandy Rose

The Toxic Attraction group in WWE NXT was made up of Jacy Jayne, Mandy Rose, and Gigi Dolin and had been heavily promoted over the past year. Rose had held the Women’s Championship for over 400 days, while Jayne and Dolin were a dominant tag team who had won NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles several times.

Rose was fired by WWE earlier this month due to the adult content she was posting on her FanTime page.

Toxic Attraction’s promo on Tuesday’s NXT was discussed on the Wrestling Observer Radio. The tag team claimed there was no leader and that Rose was never mentioned. Meltzer revealed that WWE had plans to call up Jayne and Dolin as a tag team without Rose at one point.

“It’s what they have to do. They have to get past it. The plan was to call them up to the main roster without her anyway.”

Dolin and Jayne replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark on the main roster in the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament in August, where they advanced after a victory only to be pulled from it. They then returned to NXT after.