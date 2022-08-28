Backstage News on WWE’s Original Main Roster Plans for Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were reportedly on their way to a WWE main roster call-up until Dolin injured herself earlier this month.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dolin and Jayne were supposed to be promoted to the main roster, but there’s no word on whether that move is still on the table while Dolin is out with an injury. Dolin and Jayne had previously posted a video to Twitter in which they discussed their plans to take over SmackDown in the near future; however, the video has since been removed.

Dolin and Jayne were brought to SmackDown on August 19 to compete in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Sonya Deville. They were brought in to take the place of NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, both of whom had to withdraw from the competition because of injuries. Despite the fact that Dolin and Jayne were victorious over Natalya and Deville, they were eventually eliminated from the competition because Dolin sustained an injury.

Concerning Dolin’s injury, it was mentioned that she forgot a significant portion of the match, and Natalya had to be the one to keep everything together. It was rumored that Dolin sustained a concussion during the match, and there has been no confirmation regarding when she will be able to compete again.

There is also no information regarding whether or not NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to return to the main roster with Dolin and Jayne. However, it seems likely that WWE would want to keep Toxic Attraction together because they have been successful together in NXT. At NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, Rose will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Title Unification Match against Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

Rose returned to NXT on July 23, 2021, after several years on the main roster, to scout a match between Dolin and Sarray, which Dolin won. The following week, she returned to scout Jayne’s victory over Franky Monet. On the next episode of NXT, which aired on August 10, 2021, Dolin and Jayne teamed up to help Dolin win her match against Amari Miller. Rose, Dolin, and Jayne made their first appearance together on August 31, 2021, when Rose was counted out by Sarray. On the show that took place on September 21, the three women announced that they were going by the name Toxic Attraction, and Rose stated that they were the future of the NXT women’s division. The launch of NXT 2.0 had only been in the public eye for a week at this point.

While Rose just recently reached the 300-day mark as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Dolin and Jayne are both former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions and have won the title twice each. The length of their first reign was 158 days, and the length of their second reign was 91 days.

Following the withdrawal of Dolin and Jayne from the tournament, WWE held a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on last night’s SmackDown, which Natalya and Deville won. They were later defeated by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the same show, and now the match that will determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will take place on Monday’s go-home edition of RAW for Clash at the Castle. The match will feature Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

