Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plan For Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania Match

WWE officially booked Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania match this week. Previous reports indicated that Bunny was going to team up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

PWMania.com can confirm that Bad Bunny vs The Miz match at WrestleMania was originally slated to be a tag team match, however it was changed in recent weeks.

Damian Priest and John Morrison are still pictured in the graphic for the match, but they are positioned behind the competitors. Priest and Morrison are not going to officially be a part of the match, but they will definitely be there at ringside.

Bad Bunny’s attitude has impressed a lot of people backstage in WWE. He really loves pro wrestling and is living out his dream as a Superstar. Now he will get a WrestleMania singles match out of the deal. This match is sure to draw attention.

The WrestleMania card is always subject to change.

