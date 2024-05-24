Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plans For NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 is scheduled for June 9, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the location and main event have been changed. The event was initially planned for Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Joe Coffey and Wes Lee in a triple threat match, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title against an unknown opponent, a ladder match to crown the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion will feature Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, and two other unknown stars, and Shayna Baszler will face Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trick Williams was originally scheduled to defend the title against Noam Darr in the main event of this show.

According to Meltzer, “The original main event plan was Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar for the NXT Title and they shot the first angle in that direction, but Dar has been off TV, and Williams was just attacked on this past show by Gallus.”

This past week on NXT TV, Williams did a segment with Meta-Four, who was missing Darr, which prompted Joe Coffey and the rest of Gallus to attack him. Je’Von Evans came out to make the save, but the numbers game proved too much for him. WWE has already confirmed Evans and Williams will face Gallus next week.

It’s possible that WWE adds Williams vs. Darr to Battleground during the week of the show.