Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plans For Shayna Baszler

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently soured on Shayna Baszler and made the decision to pull her from RAW TV for the time being.

It’s been reported how Baszler was at one point planned to win the RAW Women’s Title from then-champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Fightful Select now reports that Vince nixed that title change because he felt like it would not be as effective without a crowd.

It was also reported that WWE had plans for Baszler to win the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The plan to have Baszler win the Rumble was reportedly first decided on a while before the Rumble, but plans changed and Charlotte Flair won. It was noted that the decision was finalized just hours before the Rumble event began.

While Baszler was recently pulled from RAW, she is set to appear on WWE Main Event this week. It’s likely that she will be back on RAW soon as well.

