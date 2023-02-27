Backstage News On WWE’s Original WrestleMania 39 Plans For John Cena Changing

WWE will soon announce two matches for WrestleMania 39 that were not originally planned for the involved Superstars: Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul and John Cena versus WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

PWMania.com previously reported how Paul vs. Cena was once planned for WrestleMania. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, plans for this match changed quickly. The internal working plan heading into the Survivor Series this past November was to build to Paul vs. Cena, but that was scrapped, and by mid-December they were working on plans for Cena vs. Theory.

There’s no word on why Paul vs. Cena was scrapped, but it could be due to Cena’s availability for WrestleMania 39 Season and the Royal Rumble in January, where Rollins vs. Paul really got started. WWE filmed a segment with Theory and Cena at the end of December that has yet to air.

Cena will return to RAW in Boston on March 6 to continue the storyline with Theory.

In the coming weeks, Paul will meet Rollins at his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davnport, Iowa to train for their match, and he is expected to return to RAW soon.