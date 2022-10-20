Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for a New NXT Premium Live Event

The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event is expected to take place in early December.

According to Fightful Select, the next NXT Premium Live Event after Halloween Havoc this Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. This event is rumored to be called NXT Deadline, which is the name WWE recently trademarked for a new show. The name NXT Deadline has not been confirmed for the December event, but several NXT talent and staff members have been told to keep the December 10 date open.

The current plan is to hold the December NXT special somewhere other than the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but no specific location has been announced. WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently stated his desire to take NXT PLE on the road, and it now appears that this will occur.

Saturday, December 10 will be a big day for pro wrestling because it is also the date of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which is set to take place in Arlington, Texas, at the DFW Metroplex. The two events do not appear to be competing against each other, as AEW announced a special start time of 4pm ET for Final Battle, while NXT is expected to take place at night.

WWE is expected to make an official announcement about the December NXT PLE during this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc event.