Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has steadily risen through the ranks of WWE, and his future looks promising.

Breakker, who made his NXT debut in 2021 as part of the NXT 2.0 period, swiftly rose to become NXT Champion as a babyface. During his second tenure as champion, he turned heel and later competed for the NXT Tag Team Championship. As a member of the main roster, he has advanced and won the Intercontinental Championship twice. Many feel he will be one of WWE’s top talents for years to come.

However, the company will not use the conventional babyface/heel strategy with him. During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE intends for Breakker’s character to become more of a tweener as he advances up the ranks.

Joey Votes stated, “Another thing that we’re hearing is some interesting character development notes, as a source within creative has told us the plan for Bron Breakker going forward is to remain somewhat neutral. As far as heel and babyface tendency go, there seems to be a plan in place, where in the ring, Breakker can portray the heel-ish side, but as a promo, can lean into the crowd as more of a babyface with his signature dog bark that leads to heavy crowd participation. Breakker, who has spent time as both a traditional heel and face in his short career, gets the chance here to play the bit of a tweener character as he ascends up the ladder towards the main event.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)