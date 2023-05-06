Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Cameron Grimes On The SmackDown Roster

Cameron Grimes is rumored to be getting a push on the WWE SmackDown brand.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the post-Draft and Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX this week featured a backstage segment in which Grimes thanked Adam Pearce for the opportunity to show the world what he’s made of on the blue brand. When free agent Baron Corbin interrupted, Pearce booked Grimes vs. Corbin for next week’s SmackDown. The video is embedded below, and the lineup for next week’s show is available by clicking here.

In an update, it has previously been reported that WWE officials were high on Grimes as his call-up from WWE NXT was in the works for some time, and that support has not changed now that he is officially on the main roster.

According to WRKDWrestling, despite being the last pick on the WWE Draft RAW episode, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has high hopes for the former NXT North American Champion, having been one of those who advocated for Grimes’ call up.

Grimes has supporters backstage thanks to his mic skills and body transformation, and a push is expected once the post-Draft rosters go into effect after next week.

Grimes hasn’t wrestled on TV since losing to Joe Gacy on NXT on November 8, 2022. At the February 24 SmackDown, he returned to the ring and defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis in a dark match. While in NXT, Grimes had one appearance on WWE Main Event, which was a win over Akira Tozawa on the October 20 episode.

The following is video of Grimes’ SmackDown segment with Pearce and Corbin: