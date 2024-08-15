Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Rematch

PWInsider.com reports that WWE is planning to have CM Punk face Drew McIntyre in a rematch at Bash In Berlin later this month.

The match is expected to have some sort of stipulation, but the type has not been revealed yet.

Based on what transpired between Punk and McIntyre on last Monday’s RAW, fans have been speculating that they will face each other in a Strap Match, but the company has not yet made the match official.

WWE Bash In Berlin is set to take place on Saturday, August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.