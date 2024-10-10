Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Crown Jewel Championship

Triple H revealed at WWE Bad Blood that the WWE Crown Jewel Championships will be crowned on Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes takes on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, while Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan faces Women’s Champion Nia Jax. When they wrestle each other, neither will be defending their championship. Instead, they will compete for a new Crown Jewel Champion, who represents the best of the year.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was announced that these new titles would only be used in Saudi Arabia.

Joey Votes: “The Crown Jewel championships we’re hearing are strictly for Saudi Arabia. They may appear the week after as raws in Saudi Arabia, but they are currently scheduled not to be full-time television titles, and they will not be defended throughout the year. More of a winning of the King of the Ring type thing, where you win it, you celebrate, and then we move on. You remember [when] Braun Strowman won the greatest Royal Rumble and was presented a beautiful green title, and we haven’t seen it since. So it’s more of that type of thing.”

WrestleVotes: “Again, this is something when you have a partnership with the PIF, I believe it’s called over there in Saudi Arabia, they’re going to have requests for WWE of things that they want to see happen. And this Crown Jewel Championship was something that came to them as an idea, and WWE did a great way of figuring out a way to make it work.”

