Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Damian Priest’s Character

WWE has big plans for Damain Priest, who had a successful 2024 after defeating Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 with a cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Priest defended the championship several times before losing it to GUNTHER at SummerSlam. Since then, Priest has been at odds with Judgment Day and Finn Balor.

The latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon revealed WWE’s plans to strengthen the Priest character.

“We’ll start with Damian Priest as we left off with him Monday Night Raw wise, we’re told that there are talks to strengthen the Damian Priest character in regards to merchandising and appearance. WWE has discussed priests paying homage to his Puerto Rican culture with him embracing the vejigante mask. Apologies if that’s not pronounced, right. However, that was the research that led to the pronunciation of the vejigante mask. If you recall, Priest has done this mask once before Wrestlemania 40 when he came out with Finn Balor for the tag team match. So we’re told WWE is strongly considering making this part of his character and really turning up his baby face persona.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)