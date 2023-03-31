Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Dominik And His Feud With Rey Mysterio

Following his match this Saturday at WrestleMania 39 against his father, Rey Mysterio, fans can expect seeing WWE use Dominik Mysterio more on television.

Dominik has been safeguarded by WWE throughout his time with the company, and they have gradually increased his television time. Prior to joining forces with his father to compete in tag matches and win titles, he was just a TV character in the early stages of his career. His career took off after he joined The Judgment Day and turned heel. One of the best feuds on television right now, in the opinion of many fans, is the one involving Rey and Dominik.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has high praise for the rising star, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff. Levesque is very high on Dominik and his future past this angle, and there are long-term plans for him as a star.”

Meltzer noted that there had been many suggestions made about the long-term potential of this feud.

Due to Vickie Guerrero’s involvement in the 2005 feud with Rey and Eddie Guerrero surrounding the storyline where Eddie was claiming to be Dominik’s real father, fans have speculated what could happen if WWE brings Vickie Guerrero back when her AEW deal expires in July for the storyline. The custody of Dominik was the subject of a ladder match at SummerSlam that year.