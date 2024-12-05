Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Finn Balor Heading Into 2025

WWE fans can expect big things from Finn Balor next year.

Last year, he was part of a long-term program with then-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, where they worked a few high-profile live events, including their SummerSlam match. That same year, Balor and Damian Priest dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions before losing them.

This year, the long-time WWE star has enjoyed greater tag team success. On the June 24, 2024 episode of WWE Raw, Balor and JD McDonaugh defeated R-Truth and The Miz to win the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Since then, Judgment Day has only protected them a few times. On the most recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE intends to renew its singles push for Balor in 2025.

“The first thing that we’re hearing this week is about Finn Balor. Finn Balor is in line for a renewed singles push as we get into 2025. Along with the renewed singles push, expect a 10-year anniversary celebration, not like the New Day. However, they’re going to mention Finn’s 10 years, including some brand new merchandise that will celebrate all of the various aspects that we’ve seen Finn Balor throughout his career in WWE and a bunch of social media promotion.”

