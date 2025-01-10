Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For GUNTHER At WrestleMania 41

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, speculation continues to grow regarding the marquee matches for the company’s biggest event of the year. While the Undisputed WWE Championship scene leans toward a rumored clash between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, reports have surfaced about potential plans for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials are discussing a possible bout between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and social media sensation Logan Paul for WrestleMania 41. The proposed match has reportedly been “pushed internally in creative circles,” although no final decision has been made.

This aligns with previous reports from WrestlePurists.com, which noted a possible Gunther match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, demonstrating WWE’s consideration of multiple directions for Gunther’s title defense. Adding to the mix, Dave Meltzer recently suggested that Gunther might also face Bill Goldberg, following their interaction at WWE Bad Blood 2024, where an angle was shot teasing a showdown between the two. Meltzer speculated that Goldberg’s retirement match might not be for the title, leaving open the possibility of Gunther entering WrestleMania with or without the championship.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul’s dedication to WWE has been increasingly evident. At the Raw on Netflix premiere, Paul declared his intent to focus fully on professional wrestling, moving away from treating it as a “side hustle.” His last in-ring appearance was at SummerSlam, where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight.

Gunther, on the other hand, has solidified his role as one of WWE’s most dominant heels since claiming the World Heavyweight Championship, cementing his status as a top star on the Raw roster. With these high-profile potential opponents, Gunther’s WrestleMania path remains one of the most intriguing stories leading into the showcase of the immortals.