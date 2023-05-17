Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Indus Sher On The RAW Brand

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Indus Sher – Veer and Sanga made their official post-Draft red brand debut alongside Jinder Mahal. Veer no longer goes by the “Mahaan” surname, but this is the same faction that appeared in WWE NXT earlier this year.

According to a new Fightful Select report, current WWE creative plans call for Veer and Sanga to primarily work as a tag team, with Mahal acting as a mouthpiece. However, Mahal will continue to wrestle on occasion.

On this week’s RAW, Veer and Sanga defeated two enhancement wrestlers, Drake Thompson and Levar Barbie. After the match, Mahal put on a headset and stated that while many people claim RAW belongs to them, RAW truly belongs to Indus Sher, and their future will be written in gold.

According to @LocalCompWWE, Thompson was indie wrestler Jackson Drake, and Barbie was Lucky Ali. Drake and Ali made their WWE in-ring debuts.

Ali is the current DEADLOCK Pro World Champion, having wrestled since 2018. He has wrestled for AEW, ROH, NJPW, GCW, and CZW, among other promotions. He most recently appeared for ROH at the May 7 TV tapings, when he teamed with Adam Priest and Victor Benjamin to face ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy. His most recent AEW match was a loss to Fuego Del Sol at the December 17 Dark tapings. Drake, who made his pro wrestling debut in 2017, has worked for a variety of promotions including AEW, CZW, Firestar Pro, and others. His most recent AEW match was on February 26th, when he teamed with Oliver Sawyer and Jay Malachi to lose to Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

Indus Sher competed on Monday’s RAW for the first time since their six-man loss to The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker at NXT Roadblock on March 7. In the build-up to that match, and to kick off the new year, Veer and Sanga defeated The Creed Brothers and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. It was reported a few years ago that WWE officials were high on Indus Sher and had an NXT push planned for them. WWE also wanted to encourage the team to help the company expand into the Indian market.

Here is footage from Monday’s RAW featuring Indus Sher: