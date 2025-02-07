Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena At WrestleMania 41

John Cena may have fallen just short of winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, being eliminated by Jey Uso, but his road to WrestleMania 41 is far from over. Cena has made it clear that he intends to compete in the Elimination Chamber and win, securing another shot at breaking the World Title record, which he currently shares with Ric Flair at 16 reigns.

During the WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show, Cena sent a strong message to both the fans and the WWE roster, emphasizing his determination to make history.

Although not officially confirmed, it is widely believed that Jey Uso will challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41, which would leave Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as Cena’s likely target.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been planning Cena vs. Rhodes since as early as October or November, with the idea of Cena winning the Elimination Chamber match to set up one of the marquee bouts for WrestleMania 41. The storyline would revolve around Cena’s pursuit of his record-breaking 17th world title reign.

So far, CM Punk is the only superstar to have qualified for the Elimination Chamber, with Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul set for Monday’s Raw as another qualifier. With Cena now focused on the Chamber, all eyes will be on how the final lineup for the high-stakes match shapes up in the coming weeks.