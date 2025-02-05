Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Jordynne Grace And Details On Her Contract

Jordynne Grace made a shock entrance at #19 in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, but her appearance wasn’t just a one-off—it was a confirmation of her signing with WWE.

Following the conclusion of her TNA Wrestling commitments at Genesis, Grace officially inked a five-year deal with WWE, keeping her with the company through 2029. Despite previously downplaying rumors by stating she would be out of town for her mother’s 50th birthday, Grace stunned fans by making her Rumble debut.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE’s plan is to initially place Grace in NXT, though it’s expected she won’t be there for long before making the jump to the main roster. She is signed under a main-roster-level deal, meaning she is earning top-tier pay despite starting in NXT. She also retains the rights to her name and theme song, as she owns them personally.

With her arrival, WWE has secured one of the top female powerhouses in wrestling, and her transition to the main roster seems like a matter of when, not if.