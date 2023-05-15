Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For LA Knight

WWE revealed on Saturday that Rick Boogs and LA Knight would take on The Street Profits next Friday on SmackDown.

The Knight-Boogs segment that was planned for SmackDown was postponed, according to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin. It aired on Peacock’s Saturday SmackDown LowDown program instead.

Many fans are upset about the decision to pair up Knight and Boogs because they believe Knight should be placed higher on the card as a singles star.

According to BoozerRasslin, the team is only temporary, and a push for Knight is planned. “A push is in the books 100%,” Boozer stated. It was also noted that he is one of the top 3 contenders for Money In The Bank, but that the winner has not yet been decided.

Boozer added, “Things take time. And there’s a certain structure and protocol. So have faith hes in good hands.”

Management has taken note of the positive reactions Knight has been receiving at the live events.