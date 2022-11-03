Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, in his third pro wrestling match.

Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, is expected to attend Crown Jewel, according to Pwinsider and Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer stated that Jake would make his WWE debut by standing ringside to protect his brother from the rest of the Bloodline. Jake previously hinted in September that he would travel to Saudi Arabia for the fight.

“And Jake is going to be there,” Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. “Jake Paul in Logan Paul’s corner and The Usos in Roman Reigns’ corner, and Solo Sikoa. I don’t expect Sami Zayn to be there. No one specifically has told me that he’s not going, but he has never gone before, and they didn’t want him before. I don’t know if that’s going to change.”

Last weekend, Jake defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match.

