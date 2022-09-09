Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return

While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle.

The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back to television until there is a “dynamic return” in the works for him.

Since Brock Lesnar attacked Heyman at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July, Heyman has not appeared on any television shows. Since then, he has narrated the opening segment of the WWE NXT Heatwave special, the promotional video for WWE Extreme Rules, and a series of videos to promote the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to his victory over Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle.

Heyman was in Cardiff, Wales for Clash at The Castle at the time, and there were rumors that he was going to return at that time; however, this did not occur. The Bloodline is supposed to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, but there has been no word on whether or not he will make his return at that time. It is possible that they will hold him back for something more significant, such as a “dynamic return,” as was mentioned earlier.

