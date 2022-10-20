Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for RAW’s 30th Anniversary

Plans are being made for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Plans for the event are currently in motion, according to WrestleVotes, and the Manhattan Center in New York City was a possibility when Vince McMahon was in charge of the company. During the show’s early years, that was its home.

In January of 2018, RAW’s 25th anniversary was celebrated in two cities. The majority of the show took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. There were also segments that aired at the Manhattan Center. Many familiar faces appeared on the show, including Steve Austin. Austin stunned Vince McMahon and his son Shane to open the show.

Although it is unknown who might be added, expect to see some returning legends make brief cameos.

WrestleVotes reported the following:

“I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still.”