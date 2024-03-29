Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Rey & Dominik Mysterio

It appears that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will square off against one another at WrestleMania 40.

A year ago, at WrestleMania 39, the father and son ended their long-running feud when the WWE Hall of Famer was defeated in a singles match. After Santo Escobar turned on Mysterio, Rey continued with the LWO and began feuding with Legado Del Fantasma.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza joined Escobar’s group. LWO consists of Mysterio, Wilde, Toro, Carlito, and Zelina Vega, while Legado Del Fantasma includes Escobar, Carrillo, Garza, and Elektra Lopez.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Dominik’s involvement in Escobar’s victory over Rey on last week’s SmackDown felt like the beginning of a renewed rivalry.

Meltzer went on to say, “Rey and Dominik in some form are currently planned to work in a match, but it’s not clear how many others are involved.”