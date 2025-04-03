Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Rey Fenix’s First Feud

WWE has officially announced that former AEW star Rey Fenix will make his highly anticipated in-ring debut on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. However, the company has yet to reveal who his opponent will be.

According to WrestleVotes via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE originally planned a backstage segment three weeks ago involving Andrade being informed of a new talent arriving on SmackDown. The segment, which was slated to air during the SmackDown taping in Italy, was ultimately cut from the broadcast. That creative direction has fueled speculation that Andrade may be Fenix’s first opponent.

Adding further weight to the rumors, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has plans for Rey Fenix to feud with Andrade, though it’s unclear if that rivalry will officially begin on this week’s show. “By the way, Fenix is going to be feuding with Andrade. I don’t know if they’ll do it on Friday,” Meltzer said.

If the plans come to fruition, it would mark a must-see rivalry between two of the most dynamic and athletic luchadores in the industry, both of whom are now under the WWE banner after previously working in AEW.