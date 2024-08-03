Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns’ Return

WrestleVotes reports that one of the storylines being discussed for top WWE star Roman Reigns when he returns to the company is his claim to being the original “Tribal Chief,” which would be in response to the proclamations Sikoa has been making over the past few months.

There is no word yet on whether this will lead to another Bloodline Civil War or a reunion of some sort, but updates will be given once they become available.

Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since he lost the Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania XL last April.

Sikoa, who will be challenging Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam later tonight, has formed a new Bloodline and has declared himself to be the new Tribal Chief.

There have been rumors circulating that Reigns will make his long-awaited return at SummerSlam.