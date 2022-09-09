Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.

Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE stayed with its long-term plan with Reigns as a top guy and champion rather than going for the big pop that McIntyre would’ve received from the fans in attendance.

Meltzer wrote, “They want to make him the legend for this generation and ending the planned long reign for a major pop here was a decision they decided against.”

Meltzer had this to say about Reigns’ next opponent, “I was told it’s not Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens, even though both have teased it and based on build one would expect those two matches at some point.”

Meltzer mentioned Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross as the favorites for the match. He also brought up Braun Strowman as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns, despite the fact that Strowman is currently being positioned as a babyface on Smackdown.

Owens hinted during this week’s episode of RAW Talk that he still has some business to settle with Reigns.

Owens said, “My goal is the same as I stated a few weeks ago: I want to be a champion in WWE again. There are a lot of titles I’m gunning for. I’m gunning for all of them. Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re [interviewer Megan Morant] usually not on RAW, you’re a Smackdown gal? Okay, are you going to be at Smackdown this week? If you see Roman Reigns, can you do me a favor? Can you remind him that he owes me? You got it? I appreciate that.”

You can check out footage of Owens on RAW Talk below: