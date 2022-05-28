Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE seems to be moving ahead with a program between Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

On the May 13 SmackDown edition, Rodriguez responded to Rousey’s Open Challenge, but fell short, just days after Rousey won the title from Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Many were impressed by Rodriguez, as was Rousey, and the two exchanged a respectful handshake after the match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was at least internal talk of a storyline between Rousey and Rodriguez, but it was only regarded as an idea at the time. WWE appears to have made a decision to go ahead with the program.

Rodriguez’s renewed push began on last week’s SmackDown, but it’s still unclear whether the second Rodriguez vs. Rousey title match will take place on June 5 in Chicago at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Rousey didn’t appear on last week’s SmackDown, but Rodriguez worked the show and defeated Shotzi, who was a part of Rousey’s revived push. Raquel had won her first match after being brought up to the SmackDown brand on the April 22 show, when she defeated enhancement star Cat Cardoza.

Rodriguez defeated Rousey via DQ on this week’s edition of SmackDown, becoming the new #1 contender for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Their match ended with Natalya and Shayna Baszler rushing to the ring and attacking Rodriguez and Rousey. Rodriguez and Rousey went on to defeat Natalya and Baszler in tag team action.

You can check out the highlights below: