Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Survivor Series 2024

WWE has confirmed that Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 30, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Plans for the main event have been revealed.

In recent years, WWE has adopted the WarGames concept to revitalize the faltering Preiumum Live Event-themed event, which pitted Raw and SmackDown talent against one other. This year’s event will be headlined by SmackDown’s main storyline.

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam, sabotaging Solo Sikoa’s chances of winning the Undisputed WWE Championship in a bout against Cody Rhodes. Reigns and Sikoa have subsequently faced off on SmackDown. On last week’s episode, Reigns had the upper hand over Solo until Jacob Fatu eliminated him.

According to PWN, WWE’s current plans for the main event include Solo Sikoa facing a faction lead by Roman Reigns. This was the long-awaited Old Bloodline vs. New Bloodline battle at Survivor Series.

It’s unknown who Reigns will acquire for his team, though the obvious choice is the Usos. Fatu, Sikoa, and the Tongas would form the opposing team.