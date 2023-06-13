Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Money In The Bank Card

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank card is coming together, with four matches confirmed so far.

WWE confirmed Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor on Monday’s episode of RAW, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match for the show.

Damian Priest also qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match after defeating Matt Riddle. Obviously, more matches will be added to the show, but the exact number of bouts has not been revealed.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed that three more matches would be announced for the show, bringing the total card to seven.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

The updated card is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Money in the Bank Match

Participants confirmed thus far – Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest

Women’s Money in the Bank Match

Participants confirmed thus far – Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Bayley