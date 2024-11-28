Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The OG Bloodline

The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) have reunited in recent weeks to face The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) in the intense feud that has dominated SmackDown since WrestleMania 40, when Solo took over as Tribal Chief.

The OG Bloodline will team up with CM Punk to face The Bloodline and Bronson Reed this Saturday in WarGames at Survivor Series. This is likely to be the primary event.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that the group plans to stay together over the winter and would not split after Survivor Series.

“We are hearing that the plans for the OG Bloodline are to remain somewhat connected throughout the winter, as the group won’t be disbanding completely post-Saturday night’s Survivor Series. It is expected by many that The Bloodline story will be a focal point of the early Netflix Raw shows. So TC, they brought all these guys back together—The Usos, Sami, Zayn, not CM Punk. I don’t believe he’ll be a part of it, but the four with Roman Reigns included, that story is going to remain all the way through the winter into the Royal Rumble and things of that nature. So excited to see where this goes, as Saturday night likely won’t be the end of either side of The Bloodlines.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)