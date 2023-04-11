Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

As PWMania.com previously reported, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Monday’s episode of RAW, defeating Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who was attacked in a backstage sneak attack earlier in the night. Morgan ducked a Chick Kick before rolling Stratus up for the title change. Lynch and Stratus embraced after the match, but Stratus attacked Lynch as she walked away. Stratus then hit Lynch with a Chick Kick and exited to boos from the crowd.

Stratus was rumored to turn on Lynch after WrestleMania 39, presumably to set up a match between the two, and now we know that Stratus vs. Lynch is happening.

Fans hoping to see Stratus vs. Lynch at WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico will have to wait, as the Wrestling Observer reports that Stratus vs. Lynch will not take place until WWE SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is set for August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Trish’s first singles match since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 will be her match against Lynch.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has in store for Lita and Lynch, if anything, but we’ll keep you updated.

