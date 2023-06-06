Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Veer Mahaan

As WWE continues to expand with large-scale PLE events around the world, they are also looking to develop stars for each region. This is one of the reasons for bringing back LWO, as the group can do media and be featured as a top act whenever they visit Latin American countries.

WWE will be in Hyderabad, India on September 9th, and Indus Sher will almost certainly be there, possibly in a big match. It is unclear whether or not this event will be televised, but it is likely that it will be a PLE.

On Monday night, WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed that fans should not dismiss Veer Mahaan because he is being groomed for a “big future” in a “few years.” The insider also described him as “top quality.”

On Monday’s RAW, the company branded the group as monster heels after the referee had to call a halt to the match due to the beating they were dishing out to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

WWE has prioritized the Indian market, which is rumored to be the reason Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship in 2017. Mahal is involved with the group but primarily as a manager. It appears that we will see a lot more of Veer Mahaan, Sanga, and Mahal on RAW in the coming months.