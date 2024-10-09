Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For WrestleMania 41

In the main event of last Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood PLE, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It saw the return of Jimmy Uso and The Rock.

Rock appeared, counted 1, 2, and 3 before leaving. The Rock cut a promo on Rhodes following the show on Instagram Live, claiming that a lot of BS had been going on. WWE has confirmed that Reigns will appear on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown to discuss how things played out.

Following WrestleMania 40, it was widely assumed that next year’s event would feature The Rock vs. Rhodes, a highly anticipated match, and Reigns vs. Sikoa. However, something may have changed.

WrestleVotes reported during a Backstage Pass Q&A that a triple threat match is “on the table” for WrestleMania 41.

“My thought is it signifies that’s where we’re going for WrestleMania. 1-2-3 as in Triple Threat match. Yeah, I can tell you that’s on the table. I don’t know for sure if it’s been finalized in any way. It’s October 8. I doubt it’s been finalized, but that idea has been floated and I think it makes the most sense for the company to get those three guys in the ring.”