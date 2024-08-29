Backstage News On WWE’s Plans To Have Less Matches On Their PLEs

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to stick with the format of having fewer matches on their PLEs. It was noted in the report that WWE officials are happy with PLEs having fewer matches on them, and this format has been working for the company.

This format for the PLEs has helped officials stack RAW and SmackDown with more matches, which is beneficial when running SmackDown in the same city as a PLE held the following night. Friday’s WWE SmackDown and the Bash in Berlin PLE will take place from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.