Backstage News On WWE’s Plans To Introduce The New World Heavyweight Championship

PWMania.com previously reported that two major championship matches were speculated for WWE WrestleMania 39, with plans to eventually split the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles.

The original plan was for Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre to wrestle Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 39, while Reigns would wrestle The Rock. When WWE learned that Rock would not be participating in the match, plans had to be altered.

Triple H announced on Monday’s episode of RAW that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned on May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Although not confirmed, Rollins appears to be the leading candidate to become the inaugural champion based on RAW teases.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the decision to do a second top title belt dates back to WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer wrote, “The idea of bringing back the second title dates back literally to when the titles were unified at the April 3, 2022, WrestleMania show in Dallas when Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar. We had been told before the match that the company felt it needed two titles, but also based on the Mania stipulation, it had to wait a certain length of time before creating the second one.”