Backstage News On WWE’s Plans To Launch NXT Europe

WWE announced in August 2022 that NXT UK would be suspended in preparation for the launch of the NXT Europe brand the following year, which resulted in talent releases.

Those plans have been put on hold as the company is about to be acquired by the Endeavor Group, which intends to merge with the UFC to form a new company. The merger is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard the brand’s target launch date is next year.

Meltzer said, “They would want to do it [NXT India]. I don’t expect that to happen. One of the issues is they really can’t run shows there. I can see them opening the NXT Europe thing. By the way, that was supposed to be open…when they first got rid of NXT UK, it was in early 2023 they were going to start NXT Europe. Now it’s not happening then, and it’s not happening until after the merger, but the merger is only a couple of weeks away now. I’ve heard now the target is 2024, but once they do that, it will be a while. Where they go from there…Mexico is somewhere they’ve talked about, but it would be very difficult. They don’t understand Mexico or Japan, but Japan was always high on the list for an NXT outpost. As far as India goes, it wasn’t one of the prime places to go…but it could happen down the line.”

