Backstage News On WWE’s Plans To Run NXT At 2300 Arena With ECW Theme

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, no one specifically came up with the idea to run NXT at the 2300 Arena with the ECW theme, but it had been in the plan for some time.

The plan to run a show wasn’t specifically set for November 8th, but once they realized they would go head-to-head with AEW, they decided to make it happen.

There are rumblings backstage that this could be an annual event as NXT has been trying to get unique locations and even looked into running the Hammerstein Ballroom at one point, but that is delayed as ROH Final Battle and AEW Collision will be taking place there.